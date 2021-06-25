Yvette Announces New Album How the Garden Grows, Shares New Single “B61”: Listen

Yvette (aka Noah Kardos-Fein) has announced a long-awaited sophomore album. The New York–based post-industrial artist will release How the Garden Grows on September 17 via Western Vinyl. Check out the lead single “B61” and tracklist below.

Yvette, which was previously a two-piece comprising Kardos-Fein and drummer Rick Daniel (and later Dale Eisinger on drums), released its last album, Process, back in 2013. “I wanted to see what new limits I could push myself and my instruments to,” Kardos-Fein said in a statement about the new album. “I wanted to see how closely I might be able to capture to tape the physicality of a live experience with the clarity of a studio recording.”

How the Garden Grows:

01 B61

02 Contact High

03 Warm Up

04 Besides

05 For a Moment

06 Close Quarters

07 Smoke in Your Eyes

08 Best Intentions

09 Translucent

10 Intermission