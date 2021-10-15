Zack Fox Releases New Album Shut the Fuck Up Talking to Me: Listen

Zack Fox, the rapper and comedian, has released his full-length debut album. Shut the Fuck Up Talking to Me features production and collaborations from the Alchemist, Kenny Beats, Dilip, Synthetic, P. Morris, and more. Find the tracklist and give it a listen below.

Earlier this year, Fox joined Bfb Da Packman on a new song called “Bob and Weave.”

Shut the Fuck Up Talking to Me:

01 uhhh (prod. P. Morris)

02 fafo (prod. BNYX)

03 bane (prod. BNYX, Synthetic, Miss.U)

04 boy i’m on yo ass (prod. Dilip)

05 menace (prod. Dilip)

06 mind yo business (prod. BNYX)

07 get off my dick (prod. Kenny Beats, Nik Dean)

08 mexico [ft. Sushiboy Mexico] (prod. BNYX)

09 shut the fuck up talking to me (prod. The Alchemist)