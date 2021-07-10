Zelooperz Enlists Danny Brown for New Song “Bash Bandicoon”: Listen

Bruiser Brigade rapper Zelooperz has released the new album Van Gogh’s Left Ear. Featured on the full-length is a collaboration with fellow Detroiter Danny Brown called “Bash Bandicoon.” The song is produced by Dilip and samples Crash Bandicoot. Listen to the album below.

Last year, Zelooperz released Gremlin, Moszel Offline, and Valley of Life. And, back in 2019, the rapper released Wild Card and Dyn-o-Mite, which included the Earl Sweatshirt collaboration “Easter Sunday 97.”

Danny Brown last released uknowhatimsayin¿ in 2019, but, so far this year, he’s focused on rejuvenating his Bruiser Brigade Records. The label has lately issued J.U.S’ God Goku Jay-Z, Fat Ray’s Santa Barbara, and Bruiser Wolf’s Dope Game Stupid, all of which featured guests verses from Brown and artwork by Zelooperz. In addition, Bruiser Brigade released the TV62 compilation, featuring Brown, Zelooperz, and many others.

