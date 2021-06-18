Ziwe Releases Ziwe: A Famously Iconic Soundtrack: Listen

Ziwe has released a new project, a collection of music that’s appeared in her recent eponymous series on Showtime. Ziwe: A Famously Iconic Soundtrack includes songs from the show like “Lisa Called the Cops” “What Do I Get Out of It.” Listen to the whole thing below.

Ziwe premiered in in May, following the popularity of her interview series on Instagram Live last year. The music from the show features comedian Patti Harrison on “Stop Being Poor” and “Black Friends” with Heléne York and Sam Taggart joining Ziwe on “White Actor Blues.”

